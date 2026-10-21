Tiger Shroff firing case: Shooters surveyed homes of Big B, Salman Khan, other stars

Preliminary questioning of the accused on 20 October reportedly indicated that Tiger Shroff may not have been the attackers’ original target. Investigators suspect the shooting was intended to spread fear within the film industry.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly monitored social media reels shared by Tiger’s fans to assess his movements and security arrangements. They reportedly concluded that the actor did not have police protection at the time and subsequently decided to target him.

On 18 October, three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at Tiger’s vehicle in the Juhu area. The actor escaped unharmed, according to reports of the incident.

Within hours of the shooting, a social media post attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the alleged links of the accused remain under investigation.

According to investigators, the attackers used two firearms in the shooting—one foreign-made pistol and one country-made pistol. The accused allegedly discarded both weapons at an unidentified location while leaving Mumbai.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is now attempting to establish where the firearms were disposed of, as recovering them could provide important evidence in the case. Police sources also indicated that the accused had limited knowledge of the foreign-made pistol they allegedly used.

Investigators are examining the movements of the accused before and after the shooting to establish the sequence of events and identify possible links to others involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Police sources said other individuals had also travelled from Haryana to Mumbai during the same period. They allegedly surveyed locations before returning to Haryana, although their precise roles in the case remain unclear.

The investigation is focusing on the alleged planning behind the attack, including how the accused obtained information about celebrities’ residences, movements and security arrangements.

The reported reconnaissance of multiple Bollywood stars has raised concerns about the safety of public figures and the potential use of routine travel information and social media content to monitor their movements.

The incident has prompted concern across the entertainment industry, with several personalities, including Amaal Mallik, Mika Singh, Vidyut Jammwal, Shatrughan Sinha and Ravi Kishan, expressing concern following the shooting.

Investigators suspect the attack was intended not only to target an individual but also to create fear among members of the film industry. However, the alleged motive and the extent of any wider plan remain subject to the ongoing investigation.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is continuing to question the accused, trace the discarded weapons and investigate the alleged reconnaissance of celebrity residences. Police have yet to establish publicly whether any of the other actors whose homes were reportedly surveyed were intended targets.

The case has brought renewed attention to celebrity security in Mumbai, particularly the risks associated with publicly shared information about personal routines and locations.

With IANS inputs