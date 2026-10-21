Delhi Police arrest four over firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai

Delhi Police arrest two men from Haryana and two women from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car

Investigators suspect the accused helped procure and transport a pistol to Mumbai on gangster Anil Pandit’s instructions

A court grants three days’ transit remand to the Mumbai Police team for further investigation

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four people, including two women, for their suspected involvement in procuring and transporting a weapon allegedly used in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, both residents of Haryana’s Sonipat district, and Radha and Babita, both 23 and from Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect they acted on instructions from Anil Pandit, a US-based gangster and alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Radha and Babita were apprehended at New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday after returning from Mumbai, while Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat.

According to investigators, Kunal had recently been released on bail when a friend from Harsana village introduced him to Pandit, a 32-year-old originally from Panipat. The two subsequently began communicating through an encrypted messaging application.

On Pandit’s instructions, Kunal and Sumit allegedly travelled to Amritsar to collect a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition, a Delhi Police official said.

Police said Kunal had developed a relationship with Radha after meeting her around two months ago. He allegedly told her about his activities and persuaded her to take the weapon to Mumbai.

On 15 October, Kunal dropped Radha and Babita at New Delhi Railway Station, with the pistol concealed in Radha’s bag, the official said. Throughout their journey, he allegedly remained in contact with them through the encrypted application, passing on instructions from Pandit.