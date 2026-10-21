Delhi Police arrest four over firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai
Two women allegedly carried a pistol to Mumbai as investigators trace suspected links to US-based gangster Anil Pandit
Delhi Police arrest two men from Haryana and two women from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car
Investigators suspect the accused helped procure and transport a pistol to Mumbai on gangster Anil Pandit’s instructions
A court grants three days’ transit remand to the Mumbai Police team for further investigation
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four people, including two women, for their suspected involvement in procuring and transporting a weapon allegedly used in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.
The accused were identified as Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, both residents of Haryana’s Sonipat district, and Radha and Babita, both 23 and from Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect they acted on instructions from Anil Pandit, a US-based gangster and alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Radha and Babita were apprehended at New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday after returning from Mumbai, while Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat.
According to investigators, Kunal had recently been released on bail when a friend from Harsana village introduced him to Pandit, a 32-year-old originally from Panipat. The two subsequently began communicating through an encrypted messaging application.
On Pandit’s instructions, Kunal and Sumit allegedly travelled to Amritsar to collect a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition, a Delhi Police official said.
Police said Kunal had developed a relationship with Radha after meeting her around two months ago. He allegedly told her about his activities and persuaded her to take the weapon to Mumbai.
On 15 October, Kunal dropped Radha and Babita at New Delhi Railway Station, with the pistol concealed in Radha’s bag, the official said. Throughout their journey, he allegedly remained in contact with them through the encrypted application, passing on instructions from Pandit.
The women arrived at Dadar on 17 October and checked into a hotel. At around 11 am, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel.
The following evening, at least two men fired at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor escaped without serious injury, but his driver and a bystander were injured. Police said five to six rounds were fired.
After the attack, Pandit allegedly contacted Kunal, saying the shooters were stranded in Mumbai and asking him to arrange their escape. Radha and Babita left the city on the Dadar–Haridwar Express on 18 October, police said.
The four accused were initially produced before a court under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, according to the Delhi Police official. The court subsequently allowed an application by the Maharashtra police for their custodial interrogation and formal arrest, granting three days’ transit remand to the Mumbai Police team.
In a separate development, three other accused — Rehan alias Sukka, Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan and Phool Singh — were brought to Mumbai from Rajasthan’s Kota early on Wednesday. They underwent medical examinations at GT Hospital before being taken to the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell for questioning.
Mumbai Police have registered a case under provisions relating to attempted murder and the Arms Act. Investigators are examining the alleged network, the roles of those arrested and the motive behind the shooting.
With PTI inputs