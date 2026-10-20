Haryana man arrested as police trace alleged overseas link in Tiger Shroff firing case
Investigators say three suspects were promised money and jobs abroad; Rapido clarifies person linked to case travelled as a customer
Police have arrested Sameer from Haryana over his alleged role in connecting three suspects in the Tiger Shroff car firing case with an overseas gang associate
Investigators say the suspects were offered money and jobs abroad, supplied weapons through a concealed drop and caught in Kota while planning to flee to Nepal
Rapido clarified that a person linked to the case used its service as a customer on the day of the incident
Police have arrested a man identified as Sameer from Haryana in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car, widening an investigation into an alleged conspiracy involving financial inducements, concealed weapons and an overseas gang link.
Investigators allege that Sameer connected three men accused of carrying out the attack — Rehan alias Sukka, Phool Singh and Hrithik Kumar — with Anil Pandit, whom police describe as a US-based associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The three suspects were intercepted in Kota, Rajasthan, after the 18 October firing. Police say they were planning to escape to Nepal.
According to investigators, Rehan was offered Rs 35,000 and the prospect of settling abroad. Hrithik was allegedly promised a well-paid overseas job.
Police are examining how the men were recruited, financed and supplied with weapons, as well as whether others in Mumbai helped them prepare for the attack.
Investigators say Pandit transferred money online from abroad to meet the suspects’ expenses. The men allegedly arranged for payments to be made to a shop and collected the equivalent amount in cash.
Police also said communication took place through an application identified as Jaggi. Its alleged use forms part of the investigation into how instructions were relayed to the suspects.
The weapons were reportedly supplied without a face-to-face handover. According to police, the suspects received a message directing them to a concealed location near a rubbish bin, where the firearms had been left for collection.
Investigators suspect that additional local contacts may have helped arrange the weapons or provided other assistance. Their identities and roles are being examined.
Police said Rehan had previously faced cases involving theft and offences under the Arms Act. They are also investigating information that Rehan and Phool Singh earlier attempted to shoot at an Amritsar businessman, but their pistol failed to fire.
According to the investigation, the suspects had been staying in Mumbai for about a month. During that period, they allegedly came into contact with Hrithik, who knew the city’s routes.
After the firing, the three reached Andheri railway station, where CCTV cameras recorded their movements. Investigators say they intended to travel on the Pune–Jaipur Superfast Express before making their way towards Nepal.
They were caught in Kota within about 24 hours of the attack, and arrangements were subsequently completed to hand them over to Mumbai Police for further questioning.
Separately, Rapido issued a clarification following reports that a person linked to the case was registered as a “Captain”, the company’s term for a driver partner.
The company said the individual had not been active as a Captain on its platform since 14 October and had used its service as a customer on the day of the incident.
Rapido added that gig workers may be registered with several platforms simultaneously. It said it was cooperating with police and providing information sought by investigators.
Expressing concern over the incident involving Shroff and his team, the company said it was relieved the actor was safe and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards violence and criminal activity.
With agency inputs