Haryana man arrested as police trace alleged overseas link in Tiger Shroff firing case

Police have arrested Sameer from Haryana over his alleged role in connecting three suspects in the Tiger Shroff car firing case with an overseas gang associate

Investigators say the suspects were offered money and jobs abroad, supplied weapons through a concealed drop and caught in Kota while planning to flee to Nepal

Rapido clarified that a person linked to the case used its service as a customer on the day of the incident

Police have arrested a man identified as Sameer from Haryana in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car, widening an investigation into an alleged conspiracy involving financial inducements, concealed weapons and an overseas gang link.

Investigators allege that Sameer connected three men accused of carrying out the attack — Rehan alias Sukka, Phool Singh and Hrithik Kumar — with Anil Pandit, whom police describe as a US-based associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The three suspects were intercepted in Kota, Rajasthan, after the 18 October firing. Police say they were planning to escape to Nepal.

According to investigators, Rehan was offered Rs 35,000 and the prospect of settling abroad. Hrithik was allegedly promised a well-paid overseas job.

Police are examining how the men were recruited, financed and supplied with weapons, as well as whether others in Mumbai helped them prepare for the attack.

Investigators say Pandit transferred money online from abroad to meet the suspects’ expenses. The men allegedly arranged for payments to be made to a shop and collected the equivalent amount in cash.

Police also said communication took place through an application identified as Jaggi. Its alleged use forms part of the investigation into how instructions were relayed to the suspects.

The weapons were reportedly supplied without a face-to-face handover. According to police, the suspects received a message directing them to a concealed location near a rubbish bin, where the firearms had been left for collection.