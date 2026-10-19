Tiger Shroff firing: Three booked for attempted murder, Crime Branch takes over probe
Police search for unidentified attackers and examine possible gang links after shooting leaves two injured in Juhu
Mumbai Police have registered an attempt-to-murder case against three unidentified people over the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car.
The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation from Juhu police.
Investigators are examining possible gang links, but a social media claim attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang remains unverified.
Mumbai Police have registered an attempt-to-murder case against three unidentified people following the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu, with the Crime Branch taking charge of the investigation, officials said on Monday.
The case was initially registered at Juhu police station before being transferred to the specialised unit because of the seriousness of the attack.
Assailants opened fire at the actor’s vehicle on Sunday evening. According to police, Shroff escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person sustained injuries.
The First Information Report invokes Sections 109(1), concerning attempted murder, and 3(5), relating to acts committed with a common intention, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alongside relevant provisions of the Arms Act, an official said.
Crime Branch investigators are examining several possible angles, including whether the attackers had links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
A social media post purportedly issued on behalf of the gang claimed responsibility for the shooting. However, police have yet to establish its authenticity or confirm the gang’s involvement.
Identifying and tracing the three suspects remains a priority, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.
Shroff escaped a direct bullet injury but suffered minor abrasions and reported gunpowder burns on his right hand. He received treatment at Nanavati Hospital and was subsequently discharged.
The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. as the actor was leaving after a football match. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said five rounds were fired at Shroff’s BMW.
The actor’s driver, Firdaus, sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and remained admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Hospital sources indicated that he might require surgery.
Autorickshaw driver Umesh Chavan, 35, was shot in the chest and taken to Cooper Hospital. Hospital officials said he was admitted under the surgery department and his condition was stable.
Police detained one person in Santacruz in connection with the case. The person’s identity and suspected role have not been disclosed.
Fifteen teams have been formed to investigate the attack and locate the assailants. Police said the motive remained unclear and would be established through the investigation.
Officers cordoned off the scene on Sunday evening, and forensic and ballistics teams collected evidence, including spent cartridges. Investigators are also examining footage from cameras in the surrounding area.
With agency inputs