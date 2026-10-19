Tiger Shroff firing: Three booked for attempted murder, Crime Branch takes over probe

Mumbai Police have registered an attempt-to-murder case against three unidentified people over the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation from Juhu police.

Investigators are examining possible gang links, but a social media claim attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang remains unverified.

Mumbai Police have registered an attempt-to-murder case against three unidentified people following the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu, with the Crime Branch taking charge of the investigation, officials said on Monday.

The case was initially registered at Juhu police station before being transferred to the specialised unit because of the seriousness of the attack.

Assailants opened fire at the actor’s vehicle on Sunday evening. According to police, Shroff escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person sustained injuries.

The First Information Report invokes Sections 109(1), concerning attempted murder, and 3(5), relating to acts committed with a common intention, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alongside relevant provisions of the Arms Act, an official said.

Crime Branch investigators are examining several possible angles, including whether the attackers had links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A social media post purportedly issued on behalf of the gang claimed responsibility for the shooting. However, police have yet to establish its authenticity or confirm the gang’s involvement.

Identifying and tracing the three suspects remains a priority, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.