Tiger Shroff firing case: Police recover attackers’ bike, actor suffers gunpowder burns
One suspect detained as 15 teams investigate the shooting that injured the actor’s driver and an autorickshaw driver
Police have recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used by the attackers, who allegedly abandoned it in Andheri West.
Tiger Shroff suffered minor injuries in the Juhu shooting; his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained gunshot wounds.
Fifteen police teams are investigating the attack, with one suspect detained and a purported gang claim under scrutiny.
Mumbai Police have recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used by the assailants who opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu on Sunday evening, injuring his driver and an autorickshaw driver.
The attackers allegedly fled towards Andheri West after the shooting and abandoned the motorcycle there. Its recovery provides investigators with a fresh lead as they examine CCTV footage and trace the escape route.
Shroff escaped a direct bullet injury but suffered minor abrasions and reported gunpowder burns on his right hand. He received treatment at Nanavati Hospital and was subsequently discharged.
The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. as the actor was leaving after a football match. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said five rounds were fired at Shroff’s BMW.
The actor’s driver, Firdaus, sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and remained admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Hospital sources indicated that he might require surgery.
Autorickshaw driver Umesh Chavan, 35, was shot in the chest and taken to Cooper Hospital. Hospital officials said he was admitted under the surgery department and his condition was stable.
Police detained one person in Santacruz in connection with the case. The person’s identity and suspected role have not been disclosed.
Fifteen teams have been formed to investigate the attack and locate the assailants. Police said the motive remained unclear and would be established through the investigation.
Officers cordoned off the scene on Sunday evening, and forensic and ballistics teams collected evidence, including spent cartridges. Investigators are also examining footage from cameras in the surrounding area.
Meanwhile, social media posts attributed to Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, described as alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the shooting. The posts also carried threats against members of the film industry associated with Salman Khan.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Kumar Garg declined to comment on the purported claim. Police have not confirmed the gang’s involvement.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and directed officers to investigate swiftly and take strict action. Fadnavis and Shinde also spoke to Shroff and assured him that those responsible would face action.
Shinde said the government would act against attempts to intimidate the film industry and would not allow Mumbai to return to the gang violence witnessed in the 1990s. He urged celebrities to immediately report threatening calls to the police.
The shooting prompted concern within the film industry and criticism from the opposition over public safety.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said the attack had taken place near a school and a playground used by children, older residents and film personalities. He also pointed to the earlier firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s bungalow nearby, saying the incidents had heightened anxiety within the industry.
Expressing solidarity with the Shroff family, Pandit called for decisive government action and wished the actor’s driver a speedy recovery.
With agency inputs