Tiger Shroff firing case: Police recover attackers’ bike, actor suffers gunpowder burns

Police have recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used by the attackers, who allegedly abandoned it in Andheri West.

Tiger Shroff suffered minor injuries in the Juhu shooting; his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained gunshot wounds.

Fifteen police teams are investigating the attack, with one suspect detained and a purported gang claim under scrutiny.

Mumbai Police have recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used by the assailants who opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu on Sunday evening, injuring his driver and an autorickshaw driver.

The attackers allegedly fled towards Andheri West after the shooting and abandoned the motorcycle there. Its recovery provides investigators with a fresh lead as they examine CCTV footage and trace the escape route.

Shroff escaped a direct bullet injury but suffered minor abrasions and reported gunpowder burns on his right hand. He received treatment at Nanavati Hospital and was subsequently discharged.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. as the actor was leaving after a football match. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said five rounds were fired at Shroff’s BMW.

The actor’s driver, Firdaus, sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and remained admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Hospital sources indicated that he might require surgery.

Autorickshaw driver Umesh Chavan, 35, was shot in the chest and taken to Cooper Hospital. Hospital officials said he was admitted under the surgery department and his condition was stable.

Police detained one person in Santacruz in connection with the case. The person’s identity and suspected role have not been disclosed.

Fifteen teams have been formed to investigate the attack and locate the assailants. Police said the motive remained unclear and would be established through the investigation.

Officers cordoned off the scene on Sunday evening, and forensic and ballistics teams collected evidence, including spent cartridges. Investigators are also examining footage from cameras in the surrounding area.