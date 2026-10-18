From Salman Khan to Tiger Shroff: Bollywood figures targeted in assassination attempts
Tiger Shroff is the latest Bollywood personality to face a shooting incident, following attacks involving Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty and other industry figures over the decade
Actor Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt after three rounds are fired in Mumbai’s Juhu area.
Recent shootings have targeted filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Salman Khan.
Earlier attacks include the 1997 murder of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.
Actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three rounds were fired at him in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday, adding to a series of shooting incidents involving Bollywood personalities and their establishments over the years.
In February this year, five rounds were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the incident.
In April 2024, two men on a motorcycle fired five rounds outside actor Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area.
Mumbai Police arrested several suspects linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The trial of five accused — Vicky Gupta, Sagar Pal, Harpal Singh, Sonukumar Bishnoi and Mohammad Rafiq Choudhari — is under way. A sixth accused, Anuj Kumar Thapan, died in police custody in May 2024.
In January 2000, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was shot and injured in an assassination attempt in Mumbai’s Santacruz area, a week after the release of his blockbuster film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Two assailants fired multiple shots, one of which hit his left arm while another grazed his chest.
In August 1997, T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside the Jiteshwar Mahadev Temple in Mumbai’s Andheri area. He was shot 16 times.
Outside India, comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant, Kap’s Café, in British Columbia, Canada, was targeted in three separate shooting incidents between July and October last year.