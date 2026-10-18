From Salman Khan to Tiger Shroff: Bollywood figures targeted in assassination attempts

Actor Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt after three rounds are fired in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Recent shootings have targeted filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Salman Khan.

Earlier attacks include the 1997 murder of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.

Actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three rounds were fired at him in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday, adding to a series of shooting incidents involving Bollywood personalities and their establishments over the years.

In February this year, five rounds were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the incident.

In April 2024, two men on a motorcycle fired five rounds outside actor Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area.