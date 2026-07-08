US indictment alleges Bishnoi ran crime syndicate from jail

US federal prosecutors have alleged that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi continued to run a vast international criminal syndicate from an Indian prison, directing murders, extortion, drug trafficking and human smuggling through contraband mobile phones and internet-based communication devices smuggled into his cell.

The allegations are contained in a federal racketeering indictment unsealed in the US on Tuesday as part of “Operation Hard Ball”, a multinational crackdown targeting three organised crime groups accused of operating across North America, Europe and other regions.

According to the indictment, Bishnoi built the organisation out of a student network he had developed in Punjab in the early 2010s before turning fully to criminal activity. Prosecutors alleged that after leaving campus politics behind, he transformed his associates and followers into a transnational criminal enterprise.

Although Bishnoi was arrested by Indian authorities in 2015, US prosecutors claim he continued to lead the organisation from prison using smuggled cellphones and voice over internet protocol devices. Through those channels, they allege, he directed political assassinations, murders, shootings, extortion rackets, kidnappings, narcotics trafficking, human smuggling and other crimes carried out by members of the syndicate across several countries.