Police form 15 teams to probe Tiger Shroff firing; Bishnoi gang claim unverified

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured Tiger Shroff of support and ordered swift action against those behind the Juhu shooting.

Fifteen teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police are investigating the attack, which injured the actor’s driver and an autorickshaw driver.

Police are examining CCTV footage and forensic evidence; a social media post claiming responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang remains unverified.

The Maharashtra government has promised strict action against those responsible for opening fire at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu, as police deployed 15 teams to investigate the attack and track down the assailants.

According to police, the 36-year-old actor was unhurt in the shooting on Sunday evening near Pushpa Park. His driver, Firdaus, and an autorickshaw driver identified as Chauhan sustained injuries and were taken for medical treatment.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Shroff after the incident and assured him of the government’s support, according to the Chief Minister’s Office. He told the actor that police would trace those responsible soon.

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, sought a briefing from Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and directed him to accelerate the investigation, apprehend the attackers and take stringent action.

A police official said the 15 investigation teams include personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police. They are examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting and working to establish the identities of those involved.