Tiger Shroff firing: Three held on train in Kota, police say Nepal escape planned

Three suspects, including a minor, were detained from a Jaipur-bound train at Kota railway station in connection with the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car.

Police said two of those detained were suspected attackers and preliminary questioning indicated a plan to flee to Nepal via Delhi.

No weapons were recovered; a Mumbai Police team is travelling to Kota to take custody of the suspects.

Three suspects, including a minor, were detained from a Pune–Jaipur train at Kota railway station on Monday in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, police said.

Two of those detained are suspected to have carried out the attack. Preliminary questioning indicated that the group intended to travel to Jaipur, take a bus to Delhi and then head to Nepal, according to police.

Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said a city police team intercepted the suspects following information from Mumbai Police. Railway Protection Force personnel were also alerted.

The trio were found in a general compartment when the train reached Kota at around 10.17 a.m. No weapons were recovered from their possession.