Tiger Shroff firing: Three held on train in Kota, police say Nepal escape planned
Two suspected attackers and a minor detained after Mumbai Police alert; no weapons recovered from the trio
Three suspects, including a minor, were detained from a Jaipur-bound train at Kota railway station in connection with the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car.
Police said two of those detained were suspected attackers and preliminary questioning indicated a plan to flee to Nepal via Delhi.
No weapons were recovered; a Mumbai Police team is travelling to Kota to take custody of the suspects.
Three suspects, including a minor, were detained from a Pune–Jaipur train at Kota railway station on Monday in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, police said.
Two of those detained are suspected to have carried out the attack. Preliminary questioning indicated that the group intended to travel to Jaipur, take a bus to Delhi and then head to Nepal, according to police.
Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said a city police team intercepted the suspects following information from Mumbai Police. Railway Protection Force personnel were also alerted.
The trio were found in a general compartment when the train reached Kota at around 10.17 a.m. No weapons were recovered from their possession.
Gautam said the suspects would be handed over to a Mumbai Police team travelling to Kota.
Police identified the two adults as Rehan, 18, from Sonipat in Haryana, and Hrithik, originally from Bihar’s Begusarai district, who had been living in Mumbai for several years. The third suspect is a minor.
According to the preliminary police account, Anil Pandit allegedly recruited Rehan for the attack, after which Rehan brought the others into the group. Investigators are examining their respective roles.
Police said the suspects boarded the train after Sunday evening’s shooting. The service passes through Kalyan Junction and Vasai Road in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region before continuing towards Kota and Jaipur. Their precise boarding point was not specified.
The attack occurred around 7 p.m. on 18 October as Shroff was leaving a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Assailants fired at his car, injuring his driver and another person nearby.
A Mumbai Police official said Shroff leaned forward during the firing and avoided being struck by a bullet but suffered an injury from broken glass.
With agency inputs