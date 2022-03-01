Russia to miss 'The Batman' as Hollywood boycotts invader

Warner Bros. has announced that it has halted its plans to release the Robert Pattinson-starrer, 'The Batman'. in Russia. The DC adaptation was set to release in the country on Friday (March 4).



"In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film 'The Batman' in Russia," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement quoted by 'Variety' in its report. "We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy."



Later on Monday evening (U.S. Pacific Time), Sony Pictures also paused its plans to release 'Morbius', its upcoming solo film for the Marvel antihero, and all other upcoming theatrical releases in Russia.