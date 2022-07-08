Saas Bahu Aur Achaar Pvt Ltd: The bitter-sweet flavours of life

But the most interesting is the knotted mind and tangled reality of Suman’s ex-husband evoked by Soni and the innate affections of the step-mother and other woman Manisha brought alive by a luminous Anjana Sukhani. While the focus might be on a “wronged” woman finding a direction and assertion of her own identity in life and getting to reconnect with her Mahadev (the religious parallel felt like a deliberate insertion), the whole track of those who did her wrong left me surprisingly engaged and conflicted. A man and a woman unable to resist falling in love even while being fully aware of the injustices they are doing to others in the process. It felt like a page out of the Vijay Anand-Nutan-Asha Parekh triangle in Raj Khosla’s Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki. Even while finding myself unable to take a clear position, I wanted a deeper exploration of the moral ambiguities at the core of this relationship conundrum.