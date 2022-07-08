Modern Love Hyderabad: Mostly too contrived and insipid to make an impact but Nagesh Kukunoor steals the show

If one were to offer an example of how good actors and charismatic stars can transform a very basic, elementary piece of writing into something compelling on screen then Nagesh Kukunoor’s short film, My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner, starring Revathy and Nithya Menen, could be a perfect case study. It’s one of the six in the new Amazon Prime Video anthology Modern Love Hyderabad, a “localised, fictionalised version” of the original Modern Love, based on the popular New York Times column. And the only one of the lot that came together well and truly worked for me.

Revathy and Nithya play Mehrunissa and Noorie, an estranged pair of mother and daughter, who are forced into each other’s company after six years due to the sudden declaration of lockdown and end up having to reboot their almost lost relationship. The two had fallen apart when the mother had put her foot down on the daughter marrying a Shia. Both have diametrically opposite takes on life, love and relationship—40 years of marriage of the mother as opposed to “friendly breakups” and “gradually drifting apart” of the daughter—that have come in the way of the essential intimacy.

Revathy and Nithya make it real and relatable with their spontaneous, seemingly unrehearsed and well-attuned acts. From remonstrations to reconciliations, they have you invested in the journey and offer the hope that a heart continues to beat inside the toughest of hardliners.