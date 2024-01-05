Saif Ali Khan speaks on his legendary father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Saif Ali Khan is not keen to discuss his very private feelings on his father the iconic cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, whose birth anniversary falls on 5 January.

After much convincing, Saif says, “I will say this: When a parent is gone and you miss him, for his wisdom and for what he might have contributed to you now… It’s nice to be able to watch an old interview where they show who the parent was and how he thought.

"Something like Superman watching holograms of Jor-el after Krypton has been destroyed.”

Whenever he misses his father Saif finds himself drawn to old articles and videos on his father: “I find myself reading or watching things about 'Tiger' from time to time when I miss him. When I was younger, you could pick up any book on cricket and flip to the index and find where the two Pataudis, my father and his father, are featured; and I would be very proud. He achieved some incredible feats with one eye (or two eyes for that matter!).”

Speaking on what his father was like in person, Saif recalls, “As a person he was cool under fire, very calm at all times. He told the funniest stories and his quiet support would mean the world to us, his children, as it did to his teammates.”