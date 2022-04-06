Saira Banu has become a recluse, say Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra and Mumtaz

In an interview with me some years ago,Saira had said, “For me, it was always Saab, no one else. I was his fan from the time I can remember. While still a teenager, I wanted to be his wife. I am very headstrong and once I made up my mind, there was no stopping me. I knew many beautiful women wanted to marry Saab, but he chose me. It was my dream come true and that's what my marriage has been, a perfect dream. Looking after Saab, his life and his home comes naturally to me. Saab never asked me to give up my career. In fact, he encouraged me to continue after marriage. But, after a while, my heart was not in my career. I just wanted to take care of Saab. Our marriage is the most important thing in my life. I don’t miss having a child because Saab is like a child at heart. I am not being a martyr when I say I don't regret putting my career on the backburner. He could have married anyone, any woman he wanted. He chose me. I consider myself very fortunate. I always call him the Kohinoor of the film industry. I am lucky to be so close to him for so many years. I couldn’t have chosen a better life. I can’t imagine any other life for me. I guess if I was chosen to be his wife, I must be special. Unki biwi hone ke liye caliber honi chahiye (to be his wife, one needed to be of some caliber). But seriously, all Indian wives look after their husbands. In my family, I’ve seen women being devoted to their husbands. I grew up watching that.”