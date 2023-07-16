Saira Banu shares snippet of Dilip Kumar's 'most spell-binding performance'

“I was so happy when Sahib and revered Tapan Sinha worked together... they were such good friends and like-minded that they brought ease and cordiality while filming Sagina in the most relaxed atmosphere at Gayabari where we worked in the outdoors. The first thing that Sahib set up in the garden was a Badminton court for all the team of the shooting to play together in the evenings and then cosily huddle in the house to sing and joke together turn by turn,” she added.

“Sharing a scene which is my personal favourite... when Sagina who is a robust outgoing man, is sitting in his office absolutely bored and suffocated and then he steps out compelled to breathe the fresh air in the lush outdoors. Then he spots the coming of the train and exuberantly matches speed with the passing train. I think it is one of Sahib's most spellbinding and enthralling performances.”