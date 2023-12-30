Salaar box-office scam allegations hit social media, netizens share views

Days after the release of the much-anticipated cinematic marvel titled Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, the makers of the Prashanth Neel directorial have been accused of engaging in dubious practices and manipulating box office numbers, claiming 'house full' shows even in theatres that are shut down.

On 28 December, the film's X handle put out a post claiming the film had crossed a massive Rs 500 crore at the global box-office.

Sharing a video on X, however, a user wrote a day earlier, "Malls are closed at 6 am and open only after 8 am but all shows are sold out before 8 am."