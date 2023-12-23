Salaar is not cinema, it is a hurtling train of trailers strung together

Shruti Haasan — yes, she is also in Prabhas’ homage to violent heroism — is being told the story of the friendship between Prabhas and Prithiviraj. Ms Haasan, whose American accent keeps dropping in keeping with the mercurial mood of the presentation, looks confused as the narrator progresses with the complex dynastic dynamics. We, too, share her perplexity.

What is Salaar trying to say about family ties and political allegiances in a society that seems to be run purely by brute force? Salaar, like director Prashanth Neel (KGF), can get dizzying to watch. Although Yash and Prabhas are two different characters (the one loves to kill, the other does so only when pushed against the wall), the violence is pungent and relentless.

The vast cast has a blast, screaming, ranting, and swearing (though not very hard: Prabhas doesn’t like bad language). There is a mother figure somewhere in the orgy of mayhem who, and I kid you not, looks no older than her screen son Deva (Prabhas), and the very skilled Prithviraj Sukuraman playing Vardha, who are upscaled versions of Karan and Arjun.

This is the skewed universe of Prashanth Neel — dark, sinister, threatening, inflammable and combustible — take it or leave it. Going by the roaring approval of the audience, I suppose they are more inclined to take this tumultuous trip into Prashanth Neel’s kink-dom than to leave it.