'Dunki' review: SRK's verve and vigour worth the price of admission

Film: Dunki

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, Vicky Kaushal

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rating: 3/5

At certain points during the proceedings of Dunki, it might appear as though writers Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi have concocted an elongated and simplistically sentimental defense of illegal immigration, but the conceptual kernel of the film confronts a far more elusive question: what are the procedural densities that govern the determination of illegality itself?

As a character desperately pleads to an IELTS examiner, "Don't cling to words, sir. Understand feelings... I am her only hope. Don't kill hope." All of its structural shortcomings notwithstanding, the film must be credited for boldly sticking to this impassioned and heartfelt commentary on how national borders and the process of granting visas only bar the underprivileged, while those with access to greater wealth and education essentially enjoy a world with perennially porous borders.

If such emotions seem too heavy and potentially too heavy-handed, one can be assured that the effortless verve and vigour with which this force of nature called Shah Rukh Khan shoulders his third film of the year is reason enough to bear the cost of admission.