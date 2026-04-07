Salman Khan backs Rajpal Yadav after award show remark triggers row

Hindi film actor Salman Khan on Tuesday came out in support of Rajpal Yadav after a joke over the comedian’s financial troubles during an awards ceremony stirred up a media storm.

Yadav on Sunday night attended the Chetak Screen Awards, where host Saurabh Dwivedi made a remark about the actor’s Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, which led to him being jailed briefly. The clip of the exchange has since gone viral on social media.

Khan tagged Rajpal’s official handle and said the veteran actor had been working in the industry for nearly 30 years and had repeatedly been sought out by filmmakers because of the value he brings to his craft.

“Kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai (Work will keep coming your way, and at the dollar rate only. And that’s the reality),” he wrote.

“Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai, dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo, dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai @rajpalofficial (Remember, sometimes things are said in the flow. You do have to give (back) (don’t reply), keep it in mind and work from the heart. Whether the dollar goes up or down, how does it matter, the payment is happening in India only),” he added.

Yadav, who featured alongside Khan in films such “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” and “Partner”, was jailed in February after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for more time in a cheque bounce case linked to a Rs 5 crore loan, which now stands at Rs 9 crore, for his 2012 film “Ata Pata Laapata”. He spent nearly 13 days in Tihar Jail before getting interim bail.