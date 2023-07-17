Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 8

For Eid 2015, Salman Khan did something amazing. Khan achieved a miracle beyond the blockbusters he churns out every Eid. In the very aptly titled Bajrangi Bhaijaan Khan slipped into a character named Pavan Chaturvedi and he remained there, all through.

Rarely have we seen Khan stay in character throughout the film. The last time he played a character and not 'Salman Khan' was in Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger. There he kept slipping in and out of character but not this time!

What we see on screen in Bajrangi Bhaijaan is an avatar of the innocent God-fearing upright and honest 'Prem' from Sooraj Barjatya's cinema, a Hanuman Bhakt whose self-righteousness would have been boring had it been played by any other star-actor.