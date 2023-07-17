MenToo: A crass, frivolous interpretation of a serious issue

#MenToo (Language: Telugu, streaming on Aha)

Rating: *

Somewhere deep inside this silly hodgepodge of misplaced activism and unrestrained rowdyism, there is a good story about what happens when men are victims of sexual harassment. Maybe, that sensitive story, some other time.

#MenToo is hideously problematic from the word go. There is a lone man Aditya (Naresh Agastya) in a sales team of women who leer and sneer at him. They even check out his butt. Male clients don’t want to entertain Aditya’s business proposals. He is a man, you see.

Men being harassed is not an issue taken seriously in our country. This film does no service to the #MenToo movement, if we can call it a movement.