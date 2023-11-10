Sam Bahadur: 6th Sikh Regiment's 'warm' welcome for Vicky Kaushal

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur, actor Vicky Kaushal received a warm and a pleasant welcome from the Indian Army’s 6 Sikh Regiment during his Delhi trip.

Doing obstacle training, the actor was seen jumping over fire in dramatic slow motion, the greeting was very ‘warm’ indeed, though at the same time, it was a pleasant venture for him.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a short reel of himself in the cantonment and wrote: “Must say I got a ‘warm’ welcome by the 6 Sikh Regiment this time during my trip to Delhi for #Sam Bahadur Trailer launch!”

The actor had received training from 7 Sikh Regiment for his 2018 military film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which dealt with the 2016 surgical strikes which the Indian Army special forces launched in retaliation against reported Pakistan infiltrators who had attacked the Army base at Uri in Kashmir.