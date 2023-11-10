Sam Bahadur: 6th Sikh Regiment's 'warm' welcome for Vicky Kaushal
Taking to Instagram, he posted a short reel of himself in the cantonment and wrote: “Must say I got a ‘warm’ welcome by the 6 Sikh Regiment this time..."
Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur, actor Vicky Kaushal received a warm and a pleasant welcome from the Indian Army’s 6 Sikh Regiment during his Delhi trip.
Doing obstacle training, the actor was seen jumping over fire in dramatic slow motion, the greeting was very ‘warm’ indeed, though at the same time, it was a pleasant venture for him.
Taking to Instagram, he posted a short reel of himself in the cantonment and wrote: “Must say I got a ‘warm’ welcome by the 6 Sikh Regiment this time during my trip to Delhi for #Sam Bahadur Trailer launch!”
The actor had received training from 7 Sikh Regiment for his 2018 military film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which dealt with the 2016 surgical strikes which the Indian Army special forces launched in retaliation against reported Pakistan infiltrators who had attacked the Army base at Uri in Kashmir.
Reminded of that training session, Kaushal added: “In 2018, before we started filming URI, I was trained by the 7 Sikh Regiment. Unki obstacle training drills ki yaadein taaza ho gayi (this refreshes my memory of their obstacle training drills)… always feels great to get a pat on your back by the real heroes”.
Now portraying legendary field-marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic, the Sardar Udham star has received a very positive response from the Indian armed forces for his depiction of the legendary figure in the recently released trailer of the film.
At the launch of the film’s trailer in Punjab, the actor was greeted by the 6th battalion of the Sikh Regiment, from whom he sought blessings. In addition, he also met with Indian Army chief of staff, General Manoj Pande.
Featuring promising production values, set designs, VFX, acting, dialogue, and overall aesthetics, Sam Bahadur stars Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in leading roles.
Produced by RSVP Movies, the film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will be in theatres on 1 December.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines