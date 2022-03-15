Sandra Bullock on why she's giving up her ban on movie sequels

On the ground at the SXSW Film Festival with her new film 'The Lost City', however, Bullock told Variety that she is ready to reconsider her position, reports variety.com.



"I had a 'no sequel' rule when I didn't have the benefit of fighting for what I really wanted. I feel like, in my old age, I'm learning to fight for the things that I think would be best on screen -- and I don't care who comes away from the meeting angry," Bullock said.



She credits that evolution to her producing partner Liza Chasin, who helped mount 'The Lost City'.



Bulllock called it "the beauty of working with Liza. We are type A. We've known each other since the beginning of time. We both take what we do very seriously. We know that no one pays attention to us usually because we're women."



"No one thinks that (an) actress is really going to be a producer, so that's good, they look away and ignore you."



Sitting beside her co-star Daniel Radcliffe, the actor-producer said she'd be open to a 'Lost City' sequel if the script was on point.