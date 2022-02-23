Sanya Malhotra to star in 'The Great Indian Kitchen' remake

Actress Sanya Malhotra has teamed up with creator-producer, Harman Baweja, for the Hindi remake of 'The Great Indian Kitchen'.



'The Great Indian Kitchen', is a Malayalam-language drama film written and directed by Jeo Baby. The film tells the story of a newly wed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be.



Sharing her excitement, Sanya said: "As an actor, I could not have asked for a better character than I would essay in 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. I am more than excited to start working on my role because there are so many layers and nuances to it."



Director Arati Kadav, known for 'Cargo', will helm the project.