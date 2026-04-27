‘Sarke Chunar’ row: Nora Fatehi pulls away as Sanjay Dutt faces NCW heat

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with complaints over the song ‘Sarke Chunar’ from his upcoming film KD: The Devil. Having earlier publicly distanced herself from the song's controversial Hindi version, his co-actor Nora Fatehi did not attend the hearing.

Dutt, who features in the film but is not its producer, was called as part of the commission’s inquiry into allegations that the song’s lyrics and visuals objectify women. The track, particularly its Hindi version, drew sharp criticism online for suggestive wording and choreography, prompting its removal from YouTube.

While Dutt, as an actor, would have had limited control over the song’s lyrics and release, his seniority and visibility have likely placed him at the centre of the scrutiny.

In a detailed video statement which appeared online in March, Fatehi said she had shot the song three years ago in Kannada and relied on the filmmakers’ translations at the time. “Nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar when they were translating the song to me,” she said, adding that she does not understand the language.