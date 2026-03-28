Did Chakankar clear Anu Malik in 'me too' case in return for work for her son?

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Friday alleged a conflict of interest involving former Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar, claiming that Bollywood music director Anu Malik was cleared in a sexual harassment case and that Chakankar’s son later appeared in a film produced by him.

While Malik denied any such favour and said he had been cleared by both the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Chakankar did not respond to calls seeking comment.

According to Andhare, complaints of sexual harassment had been filed against Malik by multiple women during Chakankar’s tenure as chairperson of the state women’s commission.

"Anu Malik was given a clean chit. After that, Soham Chakankar, Rupali Chakankar's son, got work in a film by Anu Malik's production," the Sena (UBT) leader told reporters.

Malik rejected the allegation, stating that both the NCW and the Maharashtra women’s commission had examined the complaints and cleared him. "I have not given any work and done no favours to anyone. There was no role given to any person (as alleged by Andhare)," he said.

Background: allegations against Anu Malik

Malik has faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment since the #MeToo movement gained traction in India in 2018, when several singers and industry professionals publicly accused him of misconduct.

Singer Sona Mohapatra was among the first to raise allegations, claiming that Malik had made inappropriate advances and behaved in a sexually suggestive manner during professional interactions. Other women in the industry also came forward with similar accounts, prompting widespread criticism and calls for accountability within the music industry.

The controversy led to Malik stepping down as a judge from the television reality show Indian Idol in 2018. He later returned to the show in 2019, a move that triggered renewed protests from some musicians and activists who argued that the allegations had not been adequately addressed.

Malik has consistently denied wrongdoing and has maintained that investigations did not establish charges against him.