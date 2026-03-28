Maharashtra: Palghar godman held in Pune rape case as Kharat probe widens
Palghar-based Hrishikesh Vaidya held after survivor comes forward amid surge in complaints against Nashik's Ashok Kharat
A self-styled godman from Maharashtra’s Palghar district who allegedly raped a 35-year-old woman after claiming to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva has been arrested in Pune, police said on Saturday.
The accused, identified as 40-year-old Hrishikesh Vaidya, was apprehended from the Pimpri area on Friday, an official said. Investigators said the complainant was encouraged to approach the police following the recent arrest of another self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat, in a separate rape case in Nashik, which has triggered multiple additional complaints.
According to police, Vaidya, who is based in Vasai, first came in contact with the woman on Facebook in 2023. "In December 2023, the accused visited Pune to meet her. He allegedly deceived her by claiming he was an incarnation of Mahadev (Lord Shiva) and that she was his 'Parvati'," an official said, citing details from the FIR.
The complainant alleged that Vaidya took her to a lodge in Pune’s Manjari area, where he administered a numbing substance before raping her. During the assault, he allegedly took photographs of her without her knowledge.
Police said the accused later used the photographs to blackmail the woman. In May last year, he allegedly called her to a hotel in Vasai, Palghar district, where he again attempted to sexually assault her. Authorities said the woman gathered the courage to file a complaint after news of Kharat’s arrest became public.
Vaidya has denied the allegations in a social media post, claiming that a false case has been registered against him.
As the primary offence allegedly took place in Pune, the Manikpur police in Vasai registered a zero FIR on Wednesday before transferring the investigation to Hadapsar police station in Pune. A zero FIR allows a complaint to be filed at any police station irrespective of jurisdiction, ensuring that investigation is not delayed due to procedural issues.
"Teams were formed to nab Vaidya. We received information about his whereabouts and apprehended him from the Pimpri area," a senior Pune police officer said.
Kharat probe draws dozens of complaints
The arrest comes amid an expanding probe into Nashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who has been accused of sexually exploiting multiple women over several years.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has received more than 50 phone calls in the last five days from individuals reporting alleged crimes or providing information related to Kharat, officials said.
Police have so far registered eight FIRs against Kharat based on complaints involving allegations of sexual assault, extortion and circulation of objectionable material.
Kharat, who headed a temple trust at Mirgaon in Sinnar tehsil of Nashik district and was known to receive visits from prominent political leaders, was arrested on 18 March after a 35-year-old woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over a period of three years.
Officials said the SIT released two mobile phone numbers inviting information about Kharat’s activities, following which the probe team has been receiving between 15 and 20 calls daily.
Of the calls received over the past five days, more than 50 contained allegations or information related to Kharat’s conduct, a senior officer said, adding that the SIT is in the process of verifying the complaints. Authorities have assured that the identities of informants will remain confidential.
Investigators also visited Kharat’s office in Nashik on Friday along with a forensic science team, recovering documents, files and other material that could serve as evidence in the case.
Police sources said a 20-foot remote-controlled mechanised snake was among the items seized from the premises. Kharat allegedly used the device to convince followers that he possessed supernatural powers and could control a live snake.
The Nashik district administration has also suspended Kharat’s arms licence in view of the multiple criminal cases registered against him. According to officials, Kharat had obtained a revolver licence on 15 October 2012, which was renewed on 1 January 2024.
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