Maharashtra: Palghar godman held in Pune rape case as Kharat probe widens

A self-styled godman from Maharashtra’s Palghar district who allegedly raped a 35-year-old woman after claiming to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva has been arrested in Pune, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Hrishikesh Vaidya, was apprehended from the Pimpri area on Friday, an official said. Investigators said the complainant was encouraged to approach the police following the recent arrest of another self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat, in a separate rape case in Nashik, which has triggered multiple additional complaints.

According to police, Vaidya, who is based in Vasai, first came in contact with the woman on Facebook in 2023. "In December 2023, the accused visited Pune to meet her. He allegedly deceived her by claiming he was an incarnation of Mahadev (Lord Shiva) and that she was his 'Parvati'," an official said, citing details from the FIR.

The complainant alleged that Vaidya took her to a lodge in Pune’s Manjari area, where he administered a numbing substance before raping her. During the assault, he allegedly took photographs of her without her knowledge.

Police said the accused later used the photographs to blackmail the woman. In May last year, he allegedly called her to a hotel in Vasai, Palghar district, where he again attempted to sexually assault her. Authorities said the woman gathered the courage to file a complaint after news of Kharat’s arrest became public.

Vaidya has denied the allegations in a social media post, claiming that a false case has been registered against him.