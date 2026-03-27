Maharashtra: Hunt on for second rape-accused ‘godman’ after Ashok Kharat
Self-styled guru Hrishikesh Vaidya, booked under rape and anti-superstition laws, on the run after complaint by Pune woman
Maharashtra Police are searching for another self-styled godman accused of sexual exploitation, in a case bearing striking similarities to that of alleged rapist 'Captain Baba' Ashok Kharat.
The latest accused, Hrishikesh Vaidya, a self-proclaimed religious guru based in Vasai near Mumbai, has been booked for rape following a complaint filed by a woman in Pune on Wednesday, 25 March. Police have also invoked provisions of the state’s anti-superstition law against Vaidya, who has been absconding since the case was registered.
Investigators say the modus operandi of Kharat and Vaidya show disturbing parallels. Both allegedly exploited the religious faith of women by presenting themselves as divine incarnations in order to manipulate and abuse them.
While Kharat reportedly entrapped women by telling them “I am Krishna, you are Radha” before intoxicating and sexually assaulting them, Vaidya is accused of using a similar tactic, allegedly telling women “I am Mahadev, you are Parvati” to lure them into his trap and subject them to sexual exploitation.
Also like Kharat, Vaidya is also believed to have cultivated proximity with political leaders, allegedly to discourage victims from speaking out against him. Reports suggest Vaidya is associated with an organisation called Aamchi Vasai.
Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that strict action will be taken in every case involving exploitation of women, assuring that the complainant will be provided full protection and that no guilty person will be spared.
Despite photographs of Kharat with several political leaders at both the state and central levels going viral, action against him began only after a woman came forward with a complaint. Similarly, the Pune woman allegedly targeted by Vaidya gathered the courage to disclose the abuse to her husband before filing a rape complaint against Vaidya at Manikpur police station in Vasai.
According to the FIR, the woman first came into contact with Vaidya through Facebook in 2023, where he allegedly lured her into his network. Vaidya subsequently travelled from Vasai to Pune, where he allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant at a lodge. He is also accused of recording videos of the assault, which he later used to threaten and intimidate the victim.
In 2025, he allegedly called the woman to Vasai again and raped her at a hotel. Police say Vaidya used Facebook as a primary tool to target women. In a Facebook post written in Marathi, Vaidya has claimed innocence, stating that a false case has been filed against him and that the truth will soon come out, ending the post with 'Satyamev Jayate'.
According to Manikpur police, the first alleged incident of rape took place in Pune. The case has therefore been transferred to Hadapsar police station in Pune for further investigation. Police teams are currently searching for Vaidya, who remains on the run. Opposition leaders have also termed the allegations against Vaidya as serious as those against Kharat, demanding his immediate arrest and justice for the victim.
Following the exposure of alleged crimes by Kharat and Vaidya, the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (committee for eradication of blind faith) has expressed deep concern over the growing number of cases in the state where women are allegedly sexually exploited under the pretext of occult practices and religious superstition.
The organisation has claimed that more than 50 such self-styled godmen have been identified in Latur district alone, and has submitted a list of such individuals to the district administration. The group has also urged authorities to establish anti-superstition cells in every police station, in line with directions issued by the director-general of police, to improve awareness and prevent exploitation.