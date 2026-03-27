Maharashtra: Hunt on for second rape-accused ‘godman’ after Ashok Kharat

Maharashtra Police are searching for another self-styled godman accused of sexual exploitation, in a case bearing striking similarities to that of alleged rapist 'Captain Baba' Ashok Kharat.

The latest accused, Hrishikesh Vaidya, a self-proclaimed religious guru based in Vasai near Mumbai, has been booked for rape following a complaint filed by a woman in Pune on Wednesday, 25 March. Police have also invoked provisions of the state’s anti-superstition law against Vaidya, who has been absconding since the case was registered.

Investigators say the modus operandi of Kharat and Vaidya show disturbing parallels. Both allegedly exploited the religious faith of women by presenting themselves as divine incarnations in order to manipulate and abuse them.

While Kharat reportedly entrapped women by telling them “I am Krishna, you are Radha” before intoxicating and sexually assaulting them, Vaidya is accused of using a similar tactic, allegedly telling women “I am Mahadev, you are Parvati” to lure them into his trap and subject them to sexual exploitation.

Also like Kharat, Vaidya is also believed to have cultivated proximity with political leaders, allegedly to discourage victims from speaking out against him. Reports suggest Vaidya is associated with an organisation called Aamchi Vasai.

Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that strict action will be taken in every case involving exploitation of women, assuring that the complainant will be provided full protection and that no guilty person will be spared.