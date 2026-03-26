Maharashtra: Temple linked to arrested 'godman' got over Rs 1 crore from govt

The Maharashtra government sanctioned more than Rs 1 crore in 2018 for development works at a temple associated with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is currently under arrest in connection with multiple rape allegations, according to official records reviewed by PTI.

The funds were approved on 31 March 2018 during the tenure of current Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis under the regional tourism development scheme of the state’s tourism and cultural affairs department, which was then headed by BJP leader Jaykumar Rawal.

The administrative sanction provided Rs 1.05 crore for infrastructure upgrades at the Shri Ishanyeshwar Devasthan temple in Sinnar, Nashik district, an institution with which Kharat was closely associated as head of the temple trust.

According to the government resolution, the sanctioned works included construction of a hall, paving blocks within the temple premises, toilets for men and women, changing rooms, parking facilities, accommodation for devotees, landscaping of a garden and electrification. Of the total amount, Rs 25 lakh was released during the 2017-18 financial year, with the remaining amount earmarked for subsequent disbursal as per project progress.

The approval was part of a broader decision taken by the state government that year to allocate approximately Rs 112 crore for development of 58 religious and tourism-linked sites across multiple districts. Around Rs 17 crore from this pool was cleared for release to implementing agencies such as the Public Works Department (PWD), municipal corporations and zilla parishads during that financial year.

Officials said the allocation of funds for religious tourism infrastructure is a routine annual exercise aimed at improving visitor facilities and promoting local tourism economies.