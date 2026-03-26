Maharashtra: Temple linked to arrested 'godman' got over Rs 1 crore from govt
Government approval for tourism-linked works at Ishanyeshwar temple predates rape allegations now under SIT probe
The Maharashtra government sanctioned more than Rs 1 crore in 2018 for development works at a temple associated with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is currently under arrest in connection with multiple rape allegations, according to official records reviewed by PTI.
The funds were approved on 31 March 2018 during the tenure of current Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis under the regional tourism development scheme of the state’s tourism and cultural affairs department, which was then headed by BJP leader Jaykumar Rawal.
The administrative sanction provided Rs 1.05 crore for infrastructure upgrades at the Shri Ishanyeshwar Devasthan temple in Sinnar, Nashik district, an institution with which Kharat was closely associated as head of the temple trust.
According to the government resolution, the sanctioned works included construction of a hall, paving blocks within the temple premises, toilets for men and women, changing rooms, parking facilities, accommodation for devotees, landscaping of a garden and electrification. Of the total amount, Rs 25 lakh was released during the 2017-18 financial year, with the remaining amount earmarked for subsequent disbursal as per project progress.
The approval was part of a broader decision taken by the state government that year to allocate approximately Rs 112 crore for development of 58 religious and tourism-linked sites across multiple districts. Around Rs 17 crore from this pool was cleared for release to implementing agencies such as the Public Works Department (PWD), municipal corporations and zilla parishads during that financial year.
Officials said the allocation of funds for religious tourism infrastructure is a routine annual exercise aimed at improving visitor facilities and promoting local tourism economies.
Sources in the district administration indicated that among the four projects selected from Nashik district under the scheme, the Ishanyeshwar temple received the highest allocation. The development works were executed through the PWD.
Kharat, who cultivated a following in parts of north Maharashtra over the past decade, was arrested on 18 March after a 35-year-old woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over a period of three years. Police said the complainant alleged that Kharat exploited his position as a religious figure to establish control over victims. He is currently in police custody.
Investigators say the case has widened significantly since the initial complaint. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute is probing multiple allegations against the godman. Officials involved in the investigation said six criminal cases have so far been registered against him, including allegations involving a pregnant woman.
Kharat had built influence in the region through religious gatherings, spiritual discourses and social outreach activities, attracting visits from local politicians and public figures over the years. Like several self-styled godmen who have emerged across India’s religious landscape, he cultivated an image of spiritual authority while simultaneously expanding organisational and financial networks linked to trusts and charitable entities.
According to officials familiar with the investigation, the SIT has recovered around 100 objectionable videos allegedly linked to Kharat. Authorities have also identified assets estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1,500 crore that are suspected to be connected to him and his associates. The scale of the financial holdings has prompted parallel scrutiny by Central agencies.
The income tax department is examining possible financial irregularities and property transactions linked to Kharat and individuals associated with him, while the cyber police are analysing digital evidence, including the recovered videos. Investigators are attempting to establish whether coercion, financial inducements or misuse of institutional structures were involved in the alleged offences.
Officials emphasised that there were no criminal allegations against Kharat at the time the tourism department sanctioned funds for the temple project in 2018. Government sources said selection of sites under the scheme is typically based on proposals submitted by local authorities and assessments of potential tourism benefits.
The investigation into the allegations against Kharat is being closely monitored by Maharashtra director-general of police Sadanand Date and senior officials in the state government, reflecting the seriousness of the charges and the scale of assets under scrutiny.
With PTI inputs
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