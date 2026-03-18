Maharashtra: Row erupts over video of Women’s Commission chief with rape-accused ‘godman’

A political controversy has broken out in Maharashtra after a video surfaced showing State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar appearing to perform a ritual at the feet of a self-styled godman who has been arrested on rape charges.

The viral clip shows Chakankar, along with another woman, paying obeisance to former merchant navy captain Ashok Kharat, who is currently in police custody. In a separate image circulating online, she is also seen holding an umbrella over him. The visuals have triggered sharp reactions, with Opposition leaders questioning her position and demanding her resignation.

They argue that, as head of the Women’s Commission, Chakankar is tasked with ensuring justice for survivors of sexual violence. “If she is seen revering an accused in a rape case, how will victims trust the system?” Opposition voices have asked.

Kharat has been booked at the Sarkarwada police station in Nashik on charges including rape. A 35-year-old woman has alleged that he sexually assaulted her after administering intoxicants under the pretext of a religious ritual.

Police arrested him on 18 March and produced him before a Nashik district court, which remanded him to police custody until 24 March.

Investigators have also seized a pen drive from Kharat’s office near Canada Corner, containing 58 videos that are now under examination. Police said they are probing the extent of the alleged abuse between 2022 and 2024, including whether more women may have been targeted.