Fadnavis omits political links in Assembly statement on ‘fake godman’ Kharat; Oppn raises questions
CM says probe ongoing, SIT-led inquiry underway; custody extended, details of abuse and assets revealed
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday made a detailed statement in the Assembly on the case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, but did not disclose any alleged links between the accused and political leaders or officials, prompting sharp reactions from the Opposition.
The issue has stirred political debate after photos and videos circulating on social media purportedly suggested connections between Kharat and influential figures.
No evidence yet: CM
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue in the House, seeking clarity on the alleged links.
Responding, Fadnavis said no such evidence has emerged so far. “The investigation is ongoing. If anything comes up, it will be shared with the House,” he said.
He added that the case is being probed by a SIT (Special Investigation Team) led by a woman officer and assured that no one associated with the accused would be spared.
Custody extended, probe details shared
Kharat was produced before a Nashik sessions court on Tuesday as his police custody ended. The court extended his custody by five days.
Detailing the case, the Chief Minister said Kharat allegedly posed as an incarnation of Lord Shiva and sexually exploited women by claiming divine powers. He allegedly threatened victims with “divine consequences” if they disclosed the abuse.
Fadnavis said eight women came forward to file complaints after police assurances. Investigators relied on 35 video clips to build the case.
He clarified that the videos were provided not by Neeraj Jadhav, as initially believed, but by Yogesh Bhalerao, who has since been given police protection after receiving death threats from the accused.
Kharat is also accused of blackmailing victims using the videos and extorting around Rs 5 crore.
Seizures and assets under scanner
Police have searched Kharat’s farmhouse in Mirgaon, seizing two laptops, a DVR, an air revolver, 21 live cartridges and other materials. His mobile phones have been sent for cyber forensic analysis.
Authorities have issued a lookout notice to prevent him from fleeing abroad.
Fadnavis said assets worth around Rs 40 crore linked to Kharat have been identified, including 33 acres of land, a farmhouse, plots, a flat in Pune in his daughter’s name, land in Panvel and a marriage hall in Sinnar. Properties held in the names of relatives are also under scrutiny.
Statements of several victims, their relatives, and individuals associated with Kharat’s establishment have been recorded, while medical examinations of both victims and the accused have been completed.
While the government maintained that the probe is progressing, the Opposition insisted that alleged political links must be thoroughly investigated and disclosed.