Fadnavis omits political links in Assembly statement on ‘fake godman’ Kharat; Oppn raises questions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday made a detailed statement in the Assembly on the case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, but did not disclose any alleged links between the accused and political leaders or officials, prompting sharp reactions from the Opposition.

The issue has stirred political debate after photos and videos circulating on social media purportedly suggested connections between Kharat and influential figures.

No evidence yet: CM

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue in the House, seeking clarity on the alleged links.

Responding, Fadnavis said no such evidence has emerged so far. “The investigation is ongoing. If anything comes up, it will be shared with the House,” he said.

He added that the case is being probed by a SIT (Special Investigation Team) led by a woman officer and assured that no one associated with the accused would be spared.

Custody extended, probe details shared

Kharat was produced before a Nashik sessions court on Tuesday as his police custody ended. The court extended his custody by five days.

Detailing the case, the Chief Minister said Kharat allegedly posed as an incarnation of Lord Shiva and sexually exploited women by claiming divine powers. He allegedly threatened victims with “divine consequences” if they disclosed the abuse.