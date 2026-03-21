Maharashtra: Opposition to corner govt in rape-accused ‘godman’ case
Alleged nexus between power and so-called godman fuels fresh confrontation in state politics
The Opposition in Maharashtra plans to target the Mahayuti government in the legislature over the alleged sexual exploitation case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat from Nashik district, whose purported links with ruling alliance leaders have sparked controversy.
Speaking to the media in Nagpur on Saturday, 21 March, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said the issue would be raised in the legislature on Monday, with the Opposition seeking answers about Kharat and his alleged connections with prominent political figures. Wadettiwar demanded that call detail records (CDR) of leaders and ministers who were in contact with Kharat be examined to establish the truth.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also addressed a press conference, pointing out that Maharashtra has an anti-superstition law and urging authorities to invoke it against Kharat and those associated with him. He said action should not be limited to the self-styled godman but should also extend to his supporters, including those in political circles. Opposition leaders have also questioned the silence of certain Hindu organisations and individuals described as Hindu leaders over the matter.
Kharat was arrested following a complaint by a 35-year-old woman alleging rape. A pen drive recovered from his office reportedly contains videos showing sexual exploitation of several women, and the police are currently investigating the case. Photographs have surfaced suggesting that Kharat had close links with a number of politicians and ministers.
The controversy intensified after Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar was alleged to have been in contact with Kharat and accused of defending him in certain instances. Photographs and videos purportedly showing Chakankar performing rituals at Kharat’s feet circulated widely on social media.
Following the media reports, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed that Chakankar step down from her post. However, she continues as the state president of the women’s wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP, Ajit Pawar faction) and has said she will continue to work for women across the state.
Minister Chhagan Bhujbal of the Ajit Pawar faction questioned how Chakankar, a resident of Pune, came into contact with Kharat in Nashik, and said the party would decide whether she should continue as state president of the women’s wing.
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said Chakankar’s resignation alone would not bring closure to the case and called for a thorough investigation into all aspects of the matter. She also asked which ministers had visited Kharat’s gatherings and said their identities should be made public.
Journalist Dattatray Khemanar of the Marathi daily Khabardar Pudhari, who first reported on the case, made further allegations in media interactions. According to Khemanar, Kharat portrayed himself as a divine figure and allegedly used coercive and abusive practices to exploit women.
He claimed that more than 200 women may have been sexually exploited, many of them reportedly highly educated, including government officials and women from influential families. It has also been alleged that Kharat maintained links with politicians as well as senior bureaucrats, with reports suggesting that three IAS officers from Shirdi met him discreetly.
Given the alleged high-profile connections of the accused, concerns have been raised that the investigation could face pressure. Bhumata Brigade president Trupti Desai expressed apprehension that Kharat could be killed in an alleged encounter. The case is currently being investigated by the Crime Branch along with a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
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