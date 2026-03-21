Maharashtra: Opposition to corner govt in rape-accused ‘godman’ case

The Opposition in Maharashtra plans to target the Mahayuti government in the legislature over the alleged sexual exploitation case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat from Nashik district, whose purported links with ruling alliance leaders have sparked controversy.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur on Saturday, 21 March, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said the issue would be raised in the legislature on Monday, with the Opposition seeking answers about Kharat and his alleged connections with prominent political figures. Wadettiwar demanded that call detail records (CDR) of leaders and ministers who were in contact with Kharat be examined to establish the truth.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also addressed a press conference, pointing out that Maharashtra has an anti-superstition law and urging authorities to invoke it against Kharat and those associated with him. He said action should not be limited to the self-styled godman but should also extend to his supporters, including those in political circles. Opposition leaders have also questioned the silence of certain Hindu organisations and individuals described as Hindu leaders over the matter.

Kharat was arrested following a complaint by a 35-year-old woman alleging rape. A pen drive recovered from his office reportedly contains videos showing sexual exploitation of several women, and the police are currently investigating the case. Photographs have surfaced suggesting that Kharat had close links with a number of politicians and ministers.

The controversy intensified after Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar was alleged to have been in contact with Kharat and accused of defending him in certain instances. Photographs and videos purportedly showing Chakankar performing rituals at Kharat’s feet circulated widely on social media.