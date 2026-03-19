‘Godman’, pilot photo, and Ajit Pawar's air crash: questions swirl, evidence thin
Rape accused Ashok Kharat under probe; claims stretch from politics to superstition
A growing swirl of allegations around self-styled Maharashtra godman Ashok Kharat — currently under arrest on rape charges — has now expanded to include claims linking him to the fatal January air crash involving late Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The claims, however, rest largely on circumstantial material and speculation, even as political figures demand an inquiry.
Kharat, who has cultivated proximity to politicians in Maharashtra and Delhi, was arrested on 18 March on charges of raping a 35-year-old woman and remains in police custody until 24 March. His case has since drawn political attention, with multiple claims — some more grounded than others — entering public discourse.
The latest controversy centres on a photograph circulating on social media that allegedly shows Kharat with a pilot employed by a private aviation company whose aircraft was involved in an incident linked to Ajit Pawar. On the basis of this image, NCP MLA Amol Mitkari has raised questions about whether there could be any connection between Kharat and the incident, and has called for an investigation.
Mitkari also referred to reports that unidentified individuals had recently attempted alleged “black magic” rituals near locations associated with Pawar, including a housing society and a bungalow. He questioned whether these acts were carried out at Kharat’s behest — a claim that, for now, sits firmly in the realm of allegation rather than evidence.
That has not stopped the speculation from growing legs — or, in some cases, wings.
Kharat’s proximity to influential figures has added to the scrutiny. A photograph of him with Union home minister Amit Shah has circulated widely, prompting demands for a thorough investigation into his network. There is, however, no indication of any formal association beyond such images.
The case has also drawn in Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, who has faced criticism after visuals surfaced allegedly showing her ritualistically washing Kharat's feet. Opposition leaders have accused her of defending him and called for her resignation. NCP leader Rupali Patil Thombre has gone further, alleging possible tampering with evidence — a charge yet to be substantiated.
RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar has claimed that a journalist who reported on Kharat last year faced a defamation case, and that pressure was exerted to issue an apology. Kumbhar said he had also sent documentation related to the matter to the Prime Minister’s Office.
Amid mounting controversy, the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Tejaswini Satpute to probe the case. According to reports, the file had reached chief minister Devendra Fadnavis about two weeks before Kharat’s arrest, following which police initiated action.
On Thursday, police conducted raids at multiple locations linked to Kharat, recovering documents, cash and a pistol. Investigators suspect he may have acquired land through irregular means and used political connections to facilitate construction of religious structures.
Police have also reportedly obtained videos that allegedly show Kharat engaging in exploitative practices (including sexual ones) under the guise of occult rituals — claims that will form part of the ongoing investigation.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, weighing in on the controversy, said the Kharat case was “more serious than the Epstein files”, calling for stringent action.
For now, the investigation continues — even as the story gathers layers ranging from criminal charges to political proximity, and, increasingly, a generous helping of conjecture.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines