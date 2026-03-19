‘Godman’, pilot photo, and Ajit Pawar's air crash: questions swirl, evidence thin

A growing swirl of allegations around self-styled Maharashtra godman Ashok Kharat — currently under arrest on rape charges — has now expanded to include claims linking him to the fatal January air crash involving late Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The claims, however, rest largely on circumstantial material and speculation, even as political figures demand an inquiry.

Kharat, who has cultivated proximity to politicians in Maharashtra and Delhi, was arrested on 18 March on charges of raping a 35-year-old woman and remains in police custody until 24 March. His case has since drawn political attention, with multiple claims — some more grounded than others — entering public discourse.

The latest controversy centres on a photograph circulating on social media that allegedly shows Kharat with a pilot employed by a private aviation company whose aircraft was involved in an incident linked to Ajit Pawar. On the basis of this image, NCP MLA Amol Mitkari has raised questions about whether there could be any connection between Kharat and the incident, and has called for an investigation.