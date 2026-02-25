Ajit Pawar plane crash: Rohit alleges attempts to shield private jet manufacturer
Sharad Pawar faction NCP MLA demands suspension of all VSR aircraft, calls for Union aviation minister’s resignation during Maharashtra budget session
NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar has escalated his attack on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), alleging that the aviation regulator attempted to shield VSR Ventures in the investigation into the aircraft crash linked to the late Maharashtra leader Ajit Pawar.
Pawar claimed that despite DGCA suspending operations of five aircraft operated by VSR after identifying deficiencies in airworthiness, safety and flight operations, the action was insufficient. He alleged that the suspension was not permanent and effectively allowed the company to resume flights after rectifying issues.
According to Pawar, DGCA’s latest report acknowledged certain lapses but failed to address “a major flaw”, adding that all 25 aircraft operated by VSR should be grounded. He also referred to an earlier DGCA report issued on 28 January — the day of the Baramati crash — which stated that an audit conducted in February had found no Level-1 safety errors.
Pawar alleged that the earlier report attempted to give VSR a “clean chit”, while the latest findings indicated that the aircraft involved in the crash also had deficiencies.
Accusing the regulator of inaction, Pawar said he, along with NCP MLA Amol Mitkari and party workers, went to Marine Drive Police Station to file an FIR against DGCA.
He alleged that while a police inspector was preparing to register the complaint, a deputy commissioner intervened and stopped the process after receiving a phone call. Pawar claimed pressure was being exerted to prevent the truth behind the crash from emerging and said another attempt to register an FIR would be made at Baramati police station on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters during the ongoing Maharashtra budget session, Pawar reiterated his demand for the resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, alleging that the minister had earlier defended the aircraft’s safety and the pilot after the crash.
He said DGCA and VSR should face legal action and demanded the arrest of the company’s owner. Pawar also questioned whether the CBI had registered any FIR in the case, saying there was no clarity on the status of the probe.
Pawar said the people of Maharashtra were seeking answers about the circumstances of the crash. “Is it an accident or merely a coincidence? What really happened? Who is responsible?” he asked, adding that discussions were taking place from tea stalls to social media demanding justice.
Appealing to MPs across party lines, Pawar urged them to raise the issue in Parliament and push for a fair investigation. He said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had shown a “positive approach” but expressed little expectation from BJP MPs. Pawar also appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Congress MPs and lawmakers from both NCP factions to support the demand for justice in the case.
