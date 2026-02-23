NCP MLA raises suspicion of ‘Rajiv Gandhi–like plot’ in Ajit Pawar crash

Questions surrounding the investigation into the plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit 'Dada' Pawar continue to intensify. Allegations of laxity in the probe have already fuelled speculation. The latest claim, however, has stunned many.

NCP MLA Amol Mitkari has suggested that a conspiracy may have been hatched to assassinate Ajit Dada — drawing a parallel with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking at a Shiv Jayanti event held at Paras Phata in Balapur taluka of Akola district, Mitkari posed a pointed question: “Was the pilot Sumit Kapoor, who arrived at the crash site, not a ‘suicide attacker’? Was a conspiracy not hatched against Ajit Dada, just as the LTTE plotted the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi?”

He reiterated similar suspicions on Monday, 23 February, while speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, where Maharashtra’s Budget session commenced. Both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council passed condolence motions and paid tribute to Ajit Dada. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, Rohit Pawar, Mitkari and several other ministers and legislators shared emotional memories, creating a sombre atmosphere in both Houses.