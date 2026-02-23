NCP MLA raises suspicion of ‘Rajiv Gandhi–like plot’ in Ajit Pawar crash
Since the 28 January plane crash, Amol Mitkari has been vocal about what he terms shortcomings in the investigation
Questions surrounding the investigation into the plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit 'Dada' Pawar continue to intensify. Allegations of laxity in the probe have already fuelled speculation. The latest claim, however, has stunned many.
NCP MLA Amol Mitkari has suggested that a conspiracy may have been hatched to assassinate Ajit Dada — drawing a parallel with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Speaking at a Shiv Jayanti event held at Paras Phata in Balapur taluka of Akola district, Mitkari posed a pointed question: “Was the pilot Sumit Kapoor, who arrived at the crash site, not a ‘suicide attacker’? Was a conspiracy not hatched against Ajit Dada, just as the LTTE plotted the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi?”
He reiterated similar suspicions on Monday, 23 February, while speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, where Maharashtra’s Budget session commenced. Both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council passed condolence motions and paid tribute to Ajit Dada. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, Rohit Pawar, Mitkari and several other ministers and legislators shared emotional memories, creating a sombre atmosphere in both Houses.
This marked the first Budget session of the current Mahayuti government in which Ajit Dada was absent. His wife, deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, attended in his place for the first time and was visibly emotional while listening to the condolence resolution.
Since the 28 January crash, Mitkari — along with Ajit Dada’s nephew and fellow legislator Rohit Pawar — has been vocal about what they describe as shortcomings in the investigation. Expressing dissatisfaction with the probe, Mitkari questioned why the originally assigned pilots, Sahil Madan and Yash, were reportedly “stuck in traffic”.
He demanded that the government disclose CCTV footage of the two pilots and clarify their current whereabouts, and even demanded the resignation of Union civil aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu.
He also raised concerns over the non-availability of airport CCTV footage, alleging that while data from the aircraft’s black box was produced with unusual speed, aspects of it appeared suspicious.
