Rohit Pawar claims 'main culprit' in Ajit Pawar plane crash is in US

Rohit Pawar, nephew of late Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and an MLA from the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, made sensational allegations on Wednesday, 18 February, regarding the air crash which killed Ajit Pawar and four others on 28 January.

Addressing a press conference, Rohit Pawar claimed that the “main accused” in the crash is currently in the United States and is being shielded by several influential political leaders. According to him, the aircraft involved in the accident was managed remotely from the US by Rohit Singh, son of its owner Vijay Singh, and alleged that the "real culprit" behind the crash is sitting in America.

Rohit Pawar further claimed that VRS Company was among the principal entities responsible for the accident but was being protected. He questioned who was shielding VRS, alleging that several illegal activities had been carried out through the company. He also asked who facilitated Rohit Singh’s travel to the US after the crash.

In a pointed remark, he said Rohit Singh’s wedding was attended by chief ministers from multiple states, former MLAs and ministers — suggesting political clout. He alleged that ruling leaders and certain Hyderabad-based politicians were attempting to protect VRS Company because of their alleged links with it.

A day after reports surfaced that the aircraft’s black box had been damaged, Rohit Pawar held a detailed press conference at the Y.B. Chavan Centre at 10.30 am, presenting what he described as key disclosures.

He questioned how the black box could have been damaged when, according to him, even paper documents at the crash site were not fully burnt.