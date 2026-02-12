Ajit Pawar plane crash: Why did Rohit Pawar name Patel, Tatkare and Arora?
Aajit Pawar's nephew creates political ripples in Maharashtra by naming by naming Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Naresh Arora
After levelling serious allegations of conspiracy in the plane crash involving late Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP (AP) chief Ajit 'Dada' Pawar, his nephew and MLA Rohit Pawar — also the grandson of Sharad Pawar — stirred political ripples in the state on Thursday, 12 February by naming Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Naresh Arora. Patel is the national working president of Ajit Pawar’s party, Tatkare serves as the state unit chief, and Arora owns a political consultancy firm.
Rohit had earlier alleged that pressure from a prominent leader from the Vidarbha region to sign a file forced Ajit Pawar to cancel his scheduled road journey to Baramati on 27 January. The following day, on 28 January, Ajit Pawar travelled by air to Baramati, when his aircraft met with a fatal accident, taking the lives of all five on board.
Rohit had earlier raised the possibility of a conspiracy in connection with the incident. On Thursday, he cited a public statement made by Pramod Hindurao, a state vice-president of Ajit Pawar’s party, saying Hindurao had disclosed that Praful Patel had called regarding a file, prompting a change in Ajit Pawar’s travel schedule.
Referring to this statement, Rohit asserted that his earlier claims were not unfounded. Hindurao had made the remarks at an all-party condolence meeting for Ajit Pawar organised by former MLA Jagannath Shinde at Mangeshi Banquet Hall, and a video of the statement has since circulated widely on social media.
Speaking about Arora, Rohit said Ajit Pawar had cancelled contracts worth crores awarded to Arora, which had led to tensions. He recounted that a few days earlier, while he and Ajit Pawar were seated at a hotel in Baramati, some associates of Arora had approached them but were dismissed by Ajit Pawar in his characteristic manner.
On 27 January, discussions reportedly took place about the cancelled contracts, including suggestions that Arora’s work be reinstated, but Ajit Pawar was opposed to such a move. Rohit further alleged that Tatkare appeared to support Arora’s position and noted that Tatkare had remained with Ajit Pawar late into the night on 27 January.
Following Rohit’s remarks naming Patel, Tatkare and Arora, neither Patel nor Arora had issued a response at the time of filing this report. Tatkare, meanwhile, did not offer a sharp reaction despite being drawn into the controversy; instead, he declined to comment when approached by the media.
