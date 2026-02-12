Ajit Pawar plane crash: Why did Rohit Pawar name Patel, Tatkare and Arora?

After levelling serious allegations of conspiracy in the plane crash involving late Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP (AP) chief Ajit 'Dada' Pawar, his nephew and MLA Rohit Pawar — also the grandson of Sharad Pawar — stirred political ripples in the state on Thursday, 12 February by naming Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Naresh Arora. Patel is the national working president of Ajit Pawar’s party, Tatkare serves as the state unit chief, and Arora owns a political consultancy firm.

Rohit had earlier alleged that pressure from a prominent leader from the Vidarbha region to sign a file forced Ajit Pawar to cancel his scheduled road journey to Baramati on 27 January. The following day, on 28 January, Ajit Pawar travelled by air to Baramati, when his aircraft met with a fatal accident, taking the lives of all five on board.

Rohit had earlier raised the possibility of a conspiracy in connection with the incident. On Thursday, he cited a public statement made by Pramod Hindurao, a state vice-president of Ajit Pawar’s party, saying Hindurao had disclosed that Praful Patel had called regarding a file, prompting a change in Ajit Pawar’s travel schedule.