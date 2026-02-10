Rohit Pawar alleges Ajit Pawar crash was ‘murder plot’, demands probe

NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar on Tuesday alleged that the plane crash that killed former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit 'Dada' Pawar was not an accident but part of a conspiracy to eliminate him, marking the first major claim of foul play from within the Pawar family since the incident.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the MLA — grandson of Sharad Pawar and nephew of Ajit Pawar — described the crash in Baramati as a “planned attempt at murder” and demanded that a case be registered against the aircraft’s owner until the truth is established. He said he would not remain silent until all questions surrounding the incident are answered.

Rohit Pawar outlined multiple concerns about the circumstances of the flight, including last-minute changes to Ajit Pawar’s travel schedule, alterations in the aircraft’s timing and the replacement of the pilot. He also claimed discrepancies in transcripts from air traffic control and the Union aviation ministry, and asked why radar tracking of the aircraft allegedly went offline for about a minute before the crash.

He questioned the decision to attempt landing despite poor visibility and asked why the aircraft was directed to use a particular runway. He further alleged that the plane carried excess fuel, describing it as “like a bomb”, and suggested the possibility that the aircraft may have been deliberately crashed.

The legislator raised additional queries over operational decisions: why the plane did not circle again before landing, whether the operator instructed the pilot to conserve fuel, and whether mechanical issues had been properly assessed before take-off.