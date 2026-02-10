Rohit Pawar alleges Ajit Pawar crash was ‘murder plot’, demands probe
NCP leader raises questions on aircraft, pilot changes and flight data as political ripples spread in Maharashtra
NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar on Tuesday alleged that the plane crash that killed former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit 'Dada' Pawar was not an accident but part of a conspiracy to eliminate him, marking the first major claim of foul play from within the Pawar family since the incident.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the MLA — grandson of Sharad Pawar and nephew of Ajit Pawar — described the crash in Baramati as a “planned attempt at murder” and demanded that a case be registered against the aircraft’s owner until the truth is established. He said he would not remain silent until all questions surrounding the incident are answered.
Rohit Pawar outlined multiple concerns about the circumstances of the flight, including last-minute changes to Ajit Pawar’s travel schedule, alterations in the aircraft’s timing and the replacement of the pilot. He also claimed discrepancies in transcripts from air traffic control and the Union aviation ministry, and asked why radar tracking of the aircraft allegedly went offline for about a minute before the crash.
He questioned the decision to attempt landing despite poor visibility and asked why the aircraft was directed to use a particular runway. He further alleged that the plane carried excess fuel, describing it as “like a bomb”, and suggested the possibility that the aircraft may have been deliberately crashed.
The legislator raised additional queries over operational decisions: why the plane did not circle again before landing, whether the operator instructed the pilot to conserve fuel, and whether mechanical issues had been properly assessed before take-off.
He also sought disclosure of the aircraft’s airworthiness report, CCTV footage and investigation findings, and pointed to past safety concerns involving the aircraft model, including restrictions abroad and a previous accident that he claimed had not been adequately probed.
Rohit Pawar questioned the selection of the pilot, referring to reports of an earlier suspension linked to alcohol-related violations, and asked why such an individual had been assigned to a VIP flight. He also cited cockpit audio in which the co-pilot was heard reacting with alarm, asking why the main pilot did not respond and whether that silence suggested intent.
Ajit Pawar died on 28 January when his aircraft crashed in Baramati, killing all five people on board. Rohit Pawar disputed some official details, asserting that the number of passengers reported was incorrect and pointing to inconsistencies between the crash timeline and the time displayed on Ajit Pawar’s watch.
The allegations have stirred political reaction across Maharashtra. On the same day, Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar formally assumed office as deputy chief minister and attended her first cabinet meeting. She is scheduled to travel to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar is undergoing treatment in a Pune hospital after a deterioration in health. PM Modi spoke to him by phone earlier Tuesday to inquire about his condition.
Investigations into the crash remain ongoing, and authorities have not endorsed the claims raised by Rohit Pawar.
