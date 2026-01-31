NCP (SP), NCP merger process may hit roadblock after Ajit Pawar’s death: Sharad Pawar

The process to merge NCP (SP) and NCP may face a roadblock following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar said on Saturday.

Ajit Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was killed along with four others when a Learjet 45 aircraft they were travelling in crashed at Baramati, his hometown, on 28 January.

Addressing reporters in Baramati, Sharad Pawar said discussions on merging the two factions had been underway for the past four months under Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil.

“All discussions were held at their level, but it now appears the process may hit a roadblock following the accident. The talks were progressing in a positive direction, but the accident adversely affected the process,” the former Union minister said.

Efforts had been made to establish cordial dialogue between the two factions, he added.

Asked whether the merger process would continue, Sharad Pawar said he was not directly involved in the discussions and could not say how the situation would unfold.

“It was Ajit’s wish to unite the two factions, and now it is our wish that his wish should be fulfilled,” he said.

“We cannot bring Ajit back. We have lost him. Now we have to see how to face the situation,” the NCP (SP) chief added.