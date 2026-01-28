Who after Ajit Pawar?

Who succeeds Ajit Pawar? That is the question dominating Maharashtra’s political chatter after the sudden death on Wednesday of the state’s deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) president in an aircraft crash.

The tragedy occurred at a moment when Ajit Pawar had been quietly working to reconcile with his uncle Sharad Pawar’s NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). The reunification effort began with the decision to jointly contest Pune’s municipal elections, and similar coordination was underway for the district council and panchayat samiti elections scheduled for 5 February. Ajit Pawar was travelling to Baramati on Wednesday morning to campaign when his aircraft went down.

At 66, Ajit Pawar — popularly known as 'Dada' — was one of Maharashtra’s most formidable political personalities. His sudden death has triggered a wave of speculation about who might lead the NCP (Ajit Pawar) and whether the faction itself might splinter.

Inside his camp, there is no equivalent figure with his electoral reach or organisational muscle. Yet, the successor will need enough political heft to maintain influence within both the Union and Maharashtra governments, since Ajit’s faction is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NDA at the Centre and the Mahayuti alliance under chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state.