Eyewitnesses recount moments before Ajit Pawar aircraft crash near Baramati

She added that parts of the aircraft were hurled into the air following the explosion and landed near her house. “The plane tilted before coming down. We saw the explosion — it was frightening,” she said.

Another eyewitness said the aircraft appeared to be losing control as it descended. “The way the plane was coming down, we felt it was going to crash. It was around 100 feet above the runway,” he said.

“As we rushed towards the site, we saw flames, followed by four to five consecutive blasts. Because of the fire and explosions, no one could go anywhere near the aircraft,” he added.

Describing the aftermath, the witness said the crash led to a massive fire. “Later, we came to know that Ajit Pawar was on the aircraft. It was shocking for all of us,” he said.

According to data from Flight Radar, the aircraft took off from Mumbai at around 8.10 am and disappeared from radar at approximately 8.45 am.

Superintendent of police Sandip Singh Gill said the aircraft caught fire immediately after the crash. “There was a fire after the crash. The people on board were immediately taken to hospital,” he said.

Officials said all five persons on board died in the accident. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash, and aviation authorities are expected to examine the wreckage and flight data to establish what led to the tragedy.

