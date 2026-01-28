Tragic plane crash in Pune: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar among 4 dead
The plane crashes while attempting to land in Baramati, Pune, where Pawar often travels for official and personal visits
In a tragic accident on Wednesday morning, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, along with three other individuals, lost their lives when the aircraft they were traveling in crashed in Pune district, officials confirmed.
The incident occurred as the plane was attempting to land in the Baramati area of Pune, a region where Pawar frequently travels for official and personal engagements. The identities of the other three victims have not yet been disclosed, pending confirmation by authorities.
Emergency response teams rushed to the crash site immediately after the accident was reported. Local officials confirmed that all passengers on board the aircraft were killed in the crash, leaving no survivors. Rescue operations were hampered by debris and fire at the site, according to initial reports.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Aviation experts and investigators from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are expected to visit the site to collect evidence, examine the wreckage, and review flight data and communications to ascertain what led to the fatal accident.
The state government has expressed deep shock over the incident. Chief minister and other senior officials are expected to visit the site, and condolences are being offered to the bereaved families. The government is also likely to announce state honors for the victims in recognition of their service.
This incident has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, especially in political and administrative circles, as deputy CM Ajit Pawar is a prominent leader with decades of public service. Local authorities have advised the public to avoid the area around the crash site to facilitate rescue and investigation operations.
Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.
With PTI inputs
