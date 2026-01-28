Political leaders mourn Ajit Pawar following fatal Pune plane crash

India’s political leadership has been plunged into mourning following the death of Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed along with four others in an aircraft crash in Pune district on Wednesday morning.

The aircraft went down while attempting to land at Baramati, Pawar’s hometown and long-time political base. Officials said the crash occurred during the landing phase, though the precise cause has yet to be determined.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as “extremely tragic and unforeseen”, saying the news had sent a wave of grief across the state. Calling it a deeply personal loss, Fadnavis said Pawar’s death was “unbelievable and shocking” at a time when he was playing a major role in the state’s development. “Such leadership takes years to build,” he said, adding that he had lost a “strong and generous friend”.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences, calling Pawar’s death an “irreparable loss”. In a message posted on social media, she said he would be remembered for his contributions to Maharashtra, particularly in the cooperative sector, and extended sympathies to the families of all those who died in the crash.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said Pawar was a disciplined and courageous administrator with a strong grasp of governance. “He never hesitated to oppose schemes that would burden the state’s finances,” Shinde said, describing him as an elder brother and a principled leader.

Opposition leaders echoed the sense of loss. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the incident was “deeply shocking and profoundly distressing”, calling Pawar a seasoned politician who served Maharashtra in several constitutional roles. Rahul Gandhi said the tragedy was “heart-rending” and expressed solidarity with the people of the state, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she had spoken to Pawar’s family to convey her condolences.