Sanjay Raut questions hotel move of corporators after tight BMC verdict

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday questioned the decision by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to move its newly elected Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporators to a hotel, arguing that the fractured mandate from the recent civic elections makes it difficult for any party to easily claim the mayor’s post.

In the 227-member BMC, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 29. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, while its ally, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), secured six. The remaining seats were won by other parties and independents.

Soon after the results were declared, the Shinde faction shifted its 29 corporators to a hotel in Mumbai, describing the move as part of an orientation programme to familiarise them with the functioning of India’s wealthiest civic body. The development came amid intense political manoeuvring, as the Shinde Sena’s numbers are seen as crucial for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in its bid to install its nominee as mayor.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said the move raised questions about insecurity within the ruling alliance. He claimed that the BJP was also considering relocating its corporators, despite being in power at the state level. “Who is afraid of whom? You are the government,” he remarked, adding that it was ironic the chief minister was overseeing such developments while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Raut also took issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the BJP had defeated the Congress in Mumbai, where the party was founded. He said the prime minister appeared to overlook the city’s political history, pointing out that the undivided Shiv Sena had controlled the BMC for the past 25 years, while the Congress had played only a limited role in municipal politics during that period.