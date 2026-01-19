Sanjay Raut questions hotel move of corporators after tight BMC verdict
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader says mayor’s post not a foregone conclusion despite BJP–Shinde numbers
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday questioned the decision by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to move its newly elected Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporators to a hotel, arguing that the fractured mandate from the recent civic elections makes it difficult for any party to easily claim the mayor’s post.
In the 227-member BMC, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 29. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, while its ally, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), secured six. The remaining seats were won by other parties and independents.
Soon after the results were declared, the Shinde faction shifted its 29 corporators to a hotel in Mumbai, describing the move as part of an orientation programme to familiarise them with the functioning of India’s wealthiest civic body. The development came amid intense political manoeuvring, as the Shinde Sena’s numbers are seen as crucial for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in its bid to install its nominee as mayor.
Speaking to reporters, Raut said the move raised questions about insecurity within the ruling alliance. He claimed that the BJP was also considering relocating its corporators, despite being in power at the state level. “Who is afraid of whom? You are the government,” he remarked, adding that it was ironic the chief minister was overseeing such developments while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Raut also took issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the BJP had defeated the Congress in Mumbai, where the party was founded. He said the prime minister appeared to overlook the city’s political history, pointing out that the undivided Shiv Sena had controlled the BMC for the past 25 years, while the Congress had played only a limited role in municipal politics during that period.
The Rajya Sabha MP recalled that the Congress was founded in Mumbai and that the Quit India movement was launched from the city, noting that the BJP did not exist during those pivotal moments in India’s political past.
Asked whether Shiv Sena (UBT) would sit in the opposition in the BMC, Raut said no decision had been taken and that the party was observing developments. “We are enjoying the developments,” he said, in a light-hearted remark.
In a sarcastic aside, Raut commented on the warm reception given to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Switzerland following the civic poll results, suggesting it made him appear destined for higher office. He added, however, that he would take pride if a Marathi leader were to become prime minister in the future.
Raut dismissed speculation about any talks between Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. He also alleged that deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde was attempting to engineer defections among BJP corporators in the neighbouring Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation and could try similar tactics in Mumbai, accusing him of having previously split the Shiv Sena with the backing of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
