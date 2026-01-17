Shinde moves Sena corporators to hotel as Thackeray rallies workers after BMC verdict

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has acted swiftly to secure his numbers following the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results, shifting newly elected Shiv Sena corporators aligned with him to a hotel in Bandra amid concerns over possible poaching.

The move comes as the ruling alliance holds only a narrow majority in India’s richest civic body. In the 227-member BMC, the halfway mark is 114. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 89 seats, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has secured 29, taking the alliance’s total to 118 — just four seats above the majority threshold.

With the mayoral election approaching and the numbers finely balanced, party leaders said relocating corporators was a precautionary step aimed at preventing defections that could disrupt the arithmetic and jeopardise control of the civic house.

At the same time, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed party workers in Mumbai, seeking to lift morale after the loss of control over the BMC. He portrayed the party’s performance as a positive outcome achieved under challenging circumstances.