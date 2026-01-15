'Who is EC working for?' Uddhav on alleged civic poll irregularities

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday alleged large-scale irregularities in the Maharashtra civic elections, accusing the authorities of undermining democratic processes and demanding the suspension of the state election commissioner.

Addressing an urgent press briefing as polling was underway for elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the former Maharashtra chief minister said the alleged lapses amounted to a “murder of democracy”.

Thackeray described the State Election Commission (SEC) as an “anti-constitutional” institution and questioned its neutrality. “Who is the Election Commission working for?” he asked, alleging collusion between the poll body and the ruling Mahayuti alliance. He claimed the government, having “done no work”, was now misusing official machinery to influence the elections.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo alleged serious flaws in the voter management process, including the presence of duplicate voters. “The BJP and its allies have ensured that duplicate names exist in the voter lists,” he claimed.

Highlighting ground-level issues, Thackeray said voters were facing confusion due to a lack of guidance at polling stations, particularly in Thane. He also alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls, claiming that men’s names were appearing against women’s voter identification numbers.