'Ordinary pen markers used': Indelible ink row in BMC polls as wipe-off videos go viral

Controversy erupted during polling for the high-stakes BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) elections on Thursday after videos showing the so-called “indelible” ink being wiped off voters’ fingers went viral on social media, prompting sharp reactions from the opposition even as the civic body rubbished the allegations.

Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP's (Aam Aadmi Party) working president for the party's Mumbai unit posted on X that the ink used to mark the fingers of the voters isn't the indelible ink officially used by the Election Commission. Rather, it is the ink from ordinary marker pens.

Several clips circulating online showed voters, politicians and journalists using acetone — commonly found in nail-polish removers — to remove the ink mark applied after voting. The videos quickly triggered questions over the integrity of polling safeguards meant to prevent multiple voting.

Mumbai Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad was among those to raise the issue publicly, sharing a video of her party colleague demonstrating how the ink mark could be erased.

“Since morning we have been receiving several reports of how the marker ink being used to show voting has been done is easily being wiped off,” Gaikwad said in a post on X, alleging that the situation raised serious concerns about accountability and transparency in the conduct of the civic polls.

She also flagged what she described as a series of systemic lapses — from alleged last-minute inducements to voters and missing names on electoral rolls to technical glitches on the State Election Commission website — arguing that public faith in the democratic process was being undermined.