BJP invokes fear of ‘Mamdanisation’ of Mumbai in BMC poll

Kunal Purohit, independent journalist and author of H-Pop-The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars, posted this on X on on Wednesday, 14 January, the day before the BMC poll: “I’ve been tracking polls in Mumbai since 2009, and this is the most communally charged, hateful election I have seen. There is a full-blown campaign underway to stoke hate, anger and convince Mumbaikars that an Islamic takeover of Mumbai is inevitable if the BJP doesn’t win…

"Hindutva influencers in offline and online worlds are constantly peddling conspiracy theories. They are desperately trying to make Mumbaikars forget their problems and invent new ones: Land Jihad-Hawker Jihad-Coastal Jihad-Vote Jihad…”

The bogey of an Islamic takeover of the financial capital of India is being raised ironically by a party which has held power in the state for 10 of the last 12-and-a-half years; and which has controlled the BMC for almost the past 30 years, with the Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena was split in 2022 and the runaway faction of SS (Shinde) is in alliance with the BJP while SS (UBT) is fighting to regain control of BMC, the cash cow with an annual budget of Rs 75,000 crore. To put the figure in perspective, the annual budgets of New Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata range between 12 and 25 per cent of the BMC budget.