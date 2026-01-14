Quiet rollout of new 'PADU' device in BMC polls sparks uproar

Concerns over the use of money power and muscle power have already surfaced in the run-up to elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 29 other municipal bodies in Maharashtra.

Now, the role of the State Election Commission (SEC) is once again under scrutiny. Voting is scheduled for Thursday, 15 January, but controversy has erupted before polling day over two decisions: the deployment of a new device called the PADU (printing auxiliary display unit) alongside EVMs (electronic voting machines), and the unusual permission allowing candidates to meet voters even after the official campaign period has ended.

Opposition parties have protested both decisions, alleging that they could facilitate “vote theft”. The BMC polls will be the first time PADU devices are used.

Ahead of polling, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and other Opposition leaders expressed doubts about the new device and wrote to the State Election Commission. They have hinted at the possibility of electronic manipulation, noting that allegations of vote tampering had also surfaced after the last Assembly elections in 2024. Speaking to the media, Thackeray claimed that political parties had neither been informed about the PADU device nor shown how it works.

Following Thackeray’s comments, BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani hastily called a press conference to explain the PADU system. He confirmed that the device is being used for the first time in a civic election, that it has been manufactured by BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd), and that 140 units have been supplied for the BMC polls.