Sunetra Pawar seeks CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash

The mystery surrounding the fatal plane crash involving former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) chief Ajit 'Dada' Pawar in Baramati remains unresolved. Multiple investigative agencies have yet to conclusively determine whether the incident was a tragic accident or the result of a larger conspiracy.

Now, Pawar’s wife and his successor as deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar has formally demanded that the crash be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

State NCP president Sunil Tatkare told the media on Tuesday, 17 February that a letter requesting a CBI probe into the Baramati plane crash had been submitted to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to Tatkare, the chief minister assured them that he would take up the matter with Union home minister Amit Shah and request a CBI inquiry.

Sunetra Pawar, Tatkare, party working national president Praful Patel, Hasan Mushrif and Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar were present when the letter was handed over. Tatkare said that all aspects of the investigation should be conducted under CBI supervision to ensure credibility and transparency.

On 28 January, Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati aboard a private Learjet 45 (VT-SSK). The aircraft crashed during landing at Baramati, resulting in the deaths of five people on board, including Pawar.