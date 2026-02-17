Sunetra Pawar seeks CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash
Fresh demand comes amid unresolved questions and political allegations of conspiracy
The mystery surrounding the fatal plane crash involving former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) chief Ajit 'Dada' Pawar in Baramati remains unresolved. Multiple investigative agencies have yet to conclusively determine whether the incident was a tragic accident or the result of a larger conspiracy.
Now, Pawar’s wife and his successor as deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar has formally demanded that the crash be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
State NCP president Sunil Tatkare told the media on Tuesday, 17 February that a letter requesting a CBI probe into the Baramati plane crash had been submitted to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to Tatkare, the chief minister assured them that he would take up the matter with Union home minister Amit Shah and request a CBI inquiry.
Sunetra Pawar, Tatkare, party working national president Praful Patel, Hasan Mushrif and Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar were present when the letter was handed over. Tatkare said that all aspects of the investigation should be conducted under CBI supervision to ensure credibility and transparency.
On 28 January, Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati aboard a private Learjet 45 (VT-SSK). The aircraft crashed during landing at Baramati, resulting in the deaths of five people on board, including Pawar.
Given the circumstances of the crash, several leaders from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), as well as Pawar’s nephew and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar, have raised suspicions of foul play and demanded an impartial probe. However, no investigative agency has so far released a report that conclusively addresses these concerns.
On Tuesday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released preliminary details about its ongoing probe into the Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) crash.
According to a PIB statement, the AAIB is conducting a detailed investigation in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and the international standards and recommended practices laid down under ICAO Annex 13.
The aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders. Both recorders were reportedly exposed to prolonged intense heat and sustained fire damage during the crash.
The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), manufactured by L3 Communications, has been successfully downloaded at the AAIB’s flight recorder laboratory. However, technical examination of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), manufactured by Honeywell, is still underway. The AAIB has contacted accredited representatives from the country of manufacture for specialised assistance in recovering the data.
The bureau stated that it is strictly adhering to all technical and procedural protocols to ensure a comprehensive, impartial and evidence-based investigation. It also reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and said further updates would be shared at an appropriate stage.
Following the AAIB update, Sunetra Pawar met the chief minister along with party leaders to press for a CBI probe.
Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar expressed dissatisfaction with the AAIB’s findings. He questioned claims regarding the condition of the flight recorders, stating that black boxes are designed to withstand extreme heat, fire and adverse weather conditions.
“The black box is safe from rain, fire and heat — but not from politics,” he remarked, suggesting possible interference. He has announced that he will make a “major disclosure” before the media on Wednesday.
NCP MLA Amol Mitkari also cast doubt on reports that the black box was damaged by fire, asserting that such devices are built to survive severe crash conditions and “cannot simply burn”.
With political tempers rising and questions still unanswered, the demand for a CBI investigation is likely to intensify pressure on the state and central governments as the probe continues.